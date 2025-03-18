Tricks of the TradeCOVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Your donation, doubled! A $30,000 match starts NOW 🤑 Give Today!

Spending at bars and restaurants declined slightly in February

Henry Epp Mar 18, 2025
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
When you're uncertain about where the economy is headed, dining out less is an easy way to cut back on spending. Scott Suchman for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Spending at bars and restaurants declined slightly in February

Henry Epp Mar 18, 2025
Heard on:
When you're uncertain about where the economy is headed, dining out less is an easy way to cut back on spending. Scott Suchman for The Washington Post via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Sales at restaurants and bars fell 1.5% from January to February, according to preliminary numbers out Monday from the Census Bureau

While it’s not a huge drop, the decline may be a sign that consumers are feeling a bit more cautious about their discretionary spending.

When you feel uncertain about the direction of the economy, dining out less is an easy way to cut back on spending, per Jonathan Parker, the Robert C. Merton professor of financial economics at MIT’s Sloan School of Management. 

“You might scale back and go to less nice restaurants. You might cook in a little more,” he said.

But customers pulling back could hit a restaurant industry that’s had a pretty tumultuous few years with COVID shutdowns, supply chain issues, rising prices and staff shortages.

Emily Williams Knight, president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association, said the places that have survived all that are now wondering, “‘If that consumer does retreat, am I going to make it?’ And I think we’ll see some restaurants close, for sure, if traffic doesn’t pick up again,” she said.

To attract customers, restaurants need to market the contrast between another night in “Versus, ‘hey, you can come out to our restaurant, be in a fun environment,'” said Rick Miller at the consumer analytics company Big Chalk. “There’s games on TVs, the beer is flowing.'”

It’d benefit restaurants to communicate that prices are reasonable too, Miller added. After all, consumers are responding well right now if they feel like they’re getting a deal.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:12 AM PDT
8:56
3:38 AM PDT
8:30
Mar 17, 2025
17:31
Mar 17, 2025
27:32
Mar 14, 2025
15:36
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
Feeding 2.5 million people over 3 weeks at Houston's rodeo
Tricks of the Trade
Feeding 2.5 million people over 3 weeks at Houston's rodeo
DOGE, tariffs, recession fears: "There's only so much the Fed can do," economist says
DOGE, tariffs, recession fears: "There's only so much the Fed can do," economist says
A Federal Reserve index points to a manufacturing slowdown in New York — and possibly elsewhere
A Federal Reserve index points to a manufacturing slowdown in New York — and possibly elsewhere
In uncertain times, businesses turn to "just-in-case" logistics
Trade War 2.0
In uncertain times, businesses turn to "just-in-case" logistics