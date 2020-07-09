Restaurants, bars put the brakes on reopening, just as jobs started coming back

The latest jobs report shows that 4.8 million Americans went back to work in June. More than 30% of those job gains were from bars and restaurants.

With cities now shutting businesses back down because of spikes in COVID-19, what will the shutdowns mean for those industries?

At the end of June, because of the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, put out an executive order. Restaurants, which had been reopening, had to drop to half capacity. Bars had to close.

“Logistically, it’s a nightmare,” said Tee Allen Parker, co-owner of Machine Shed Bar & Grill in Kilgore, Texas, near Dallas, that had to suddenly shut down again.

The Machine Shed had a charity event planned for the next day.

“We had to cancel and we were stuck with food, we were stuck with alcohol,” Parker said. “We had just put in tap beer. That was super expensive.”

The restaurant froze some of the food and donated the rest, losing thousands of dollars.

Parker is the lead plaintiff on a lawsuit that bar owners have filed against the state. She says she takes COVID-19 seriously — that she had the virus in February and it was awful, and her daughter is an ICU nurse. But she believes the bar shutdown order is arbitrary since so many other businesses in the state are open.

In Venice, Florida, Mariel Arbuckle Terone has been thinking about what’ll happen to her restaurant, Left Coast Seafood, if it’s ordered to shut down again.

“It’s something that is always looming, kind of,” she said.

After the initial lockdowns in March, the restaurant got a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government and was able to bring back 80% of its staff.

But that money is almost gone, and closing down again for takeout-only would mean laying off most of its workers.

“Really, we only need one or two people in the kitchen. Maybe three people up front to answer the phone and run the food out to the curb,” Terone said.

Meanwhile, Terone is worried about the coronavirus itself. She has a 1-year-old at home. Her father, who co-owns the restaurant, is 65.

“So it’s scary for him being in here,” she said.

Terone says another restaurant in town switched to takeout-only because of the spike in COVID-19 cases. She’s wondering if that’s the right choice for Left Coast, too.

Related Stories

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s the latest on the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? As of now, those $600-a-week payments will stop at the end of July. For many, unemployment payments have been a lifeline, but one that is about to end, if nothing changes. The debate over whether or not to extend these benefits continues among lawmakers. With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, are restaurants and bars shutting back down? The latest jobs report shows that 4.8 million Americans went back to work in June. More than 30% of those job gains were from bars and restaurants. But those industries are in trouble again. For example, because of the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, increased restrictions on restaurant capacities and closed bars. It’s created a logistical nightmare. Which businesses got Paycheck Protection Program loans? The numbers are in — well, at least in part. The federal government has released the names of companies that received loans of $150,000 or more through the Paycheck Protection Program. Some of the companies people are surprised got loans include Kanye West’s fashion line, Yeezy, TGI Fridays and P.F. Chang’s. The companies you might not recognize, particularly some smaller businesses, were able to hire back staff or partially reopen thanks to the loans. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse