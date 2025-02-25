Amidst USDA grant freeze, Georgia mushroom farmer faces funding uncertainty
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Amidst USDA grant freeze, Georgia mushroom farmer faces funding uncertainty
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week that it will release $20 million in previously approved grant money despite the broad freeze on federal grants and loans. However, that sum is a sliver of its normal grant budget and many farmers aren’t quite sure what this year is going to look like without it.
Among those farmers is Howard Berk. He’s president and co-founder of Ellijay Mushrooms in Ellijay, Georgia. This is his first time applying for federal grant money, and he says without it, he’ll have to figure out a new route to secure funding for the new greenhouses he needs.
“It means that we have to put up more equity; could be more debt,” said Berk. “There are more challenges with, I’d say, overall, more risk if we don’t have those USDA funds and loans, we’re just going to move forward with it, and know that we’re going to make it happen.”
Use the player above to hear the full story.
Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”
There’s a lot happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.
You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible.
Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.