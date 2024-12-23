Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Make a difference in our non-profit newsroom... and help Marketplace meet our year-end goal! Donate Today 💙

LG phases out Blu-ray players as streaming strikes another blow to physical media

Henry Epp Dec 23, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Depending on streaming services to watch shows and films instead of using VHS tapes, DVDs and Blu-ray discs can make accessing them tricky if they're nixed from platforms. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

LG phases out Blu-ray players as streaming strikes another blow to physical media

Henry Epp Dec 23, 2024
Heard on:
Depending on streaming services to watch shows and films instead of using VHS tapes, DVDs and Blu-ray discs can make accessing them tricky if they're nixed from platforms. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The company LG will stop making new Blu-ray players, following other large companies like Samsung, which discontinued them back in 2019.

It’s not exactly surprising news, as streaming services have come to dominate the home video market. But relying only on streaming services can make accessing some shows and movies more challenging for consumers.

For media companies, putting a movie on a streaming platform rather than Blu-ray is not only cheaper, notes Michael Smith at Carnegie Mellon — it also gets them data.

“They get a whole lot more information about you and deepen that customer connection,” Smith said.

But streamers can decide to pull content whenever they want, according to Charlotte Howell, an associate professor of at Boston University.

That can lead to the realization that you’re paying $15 or more a month “and you can’t guarantee that I can come back to my comfort show next month,” she said, “because you might take it away?”

One solution is to get a physical copy of it yourself at places like Vidiots, a video rental store in Los Angeles. Their customers aren’t just cinephiles, said executive director Maggie Mackay.

“We’re talking local families. We’re talking older people. We’re talking very little children who have no idea that what they’re growing up with is sort of unlikely in the 2020s,” she said.

They’ve rented tens of thousands of titles, Mackay added, since the store opened as a nonprofit last year.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:22 AM PST
8:15
3:10 AM PST
12:46
Dec 20, 2024
30:31
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Dec 17, 2024
36:12
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
How a $7 billion investment in clean hydrogen could cut the refining industry's "carbon intensity"
How a $7 billion investment in clean hydrogen could cut the refining industry's "carbon intensity"
Americans love a good steak — and a good deal
Americans love a good steak — and a good deal
Businesses owned by people of color and women pay significantly higher loan interest rates, study finds
Businesses owned by people of color and women pay significantly higher loan interest rates, study finds
Amazon's need for office space is putting it in a tight spot. It's not alone.
Amazon's need for office space is putting it in a tight spot. It's not alone.