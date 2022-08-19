The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Goodbye cable, hello streaming!
Aug 18, 2022
Episode 734

Goodbye cable, hello streaming!

Are you ready?

We’ve got a lot to talk about today! First, we’re still considering the ways in which the Inflation Reduction Act is going to change our economy. Speaking of change, in July, Americans for the first time spent more time streaming than watching cable. Pause for quick detour into what we’re streaming now. Then, a Make Me Smile for those looking for a solution for hair loss: There might be a pill for that.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! We’ll be livestreaming on YouTube starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, 3:30 p.m. Pacific time.

