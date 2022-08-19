Goodbye cable, hello streaming!
We’ve got a lot to talk about today! First, we’re still considering the ways in which the Inflation Reduction Act is going to change our economy. Speaking of change, in July, Americans for the first time spent more time streaming than watching cable. Pause for quick detour into what we’re streaming now. Then, a Make Me Smile for those looking for a solution for hair loss: There might be a pill for that.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Why Buying an Electric Car Just Became More Complicated” from The New York Times
- “Americans Spent More Time Streaming Than Watching Cable TV in July — a First” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Florida’s ‘Stop Woke Act’ for Workplaces Blocked by Federal Judge” from Bloomberg
- “An Old Medicine Grows New Hair for Pennies a Day, Doctors Say” from The New York Times
