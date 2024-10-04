Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We're 30% of the way to our goal of 2,500 donations by Friday! Help us catch up ⏩ Give Now
What’s That Like?

They buzz, they sting but someone has to move these pollinators across the country

Erika Soderstrom Oct 4, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Prepared and ready for action, flatbed truck drivers begin the long process of transporting millions of commercial bees across the country. Courtesy of Delfino Mendoza
What’s That Like?

They buzz, they sting but someone has to move these pollinators across the country

Erika Soderstrom Oct 4, 2024
Heard on:
Prepared and ready for action, flatbed truck drivers begin the long process of transporting millions of commercial bees across the country. Courtesy of Delfino Mendoza
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Marketplace Morning Report’s “What’s That Like?” series is exploring the odd, unusual and downright weird jobs that help prop up our economy.

A long-haul semi truck sits in an empty field. Loaded up with millions of commercial bees.
Delfino Mendoza readies to move a hectic livestock.

Several times a year, millions of honeybees are transported back and forth across the country to help pollinate the nation’s crops.

Bee colonies are loaded up onto flatbed semi-trucks, covered in special netting and driven thousands of miles across the country by experienced truck drivers. Let’s just say, the job isn’t for everyone…

Delfino Mendoza is a truck driver for the Houston-based freight company, Loop Logistics. He’s been a flatbed truck driver for about seven years and has been transporting millions of bees across the country for nearly as long.

This fall, he’s hitting the road hard in order to move commercial bees from the Midwest to states like California, Idaho, Oklahoma and Texas. We caught up with him just before his busy season, while on a break between loads just outside of Rugby, North Dakota.

To learn more about what it’s like to drive this buzzy livestock across the country, click the audio player above.

Work an odd job? Or have an odd career? Describe it for us below and your story may be featured in a future edition of “What’s That Like?”

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

What’s That Like?
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:11 AM PDT
9:43
3:00 AM PDT
17:10
2:55 AM PDT
13:32
4:03 PM PDT
29:29
2:22 PM PDT
15:32
Oct 3, 2024
36:41
Oct 2, 2024
30:07
At issue in the longshoremen's strike: How much automation is appropriate at ports?
At issue in the longshoremen's strike: How much automation is appropriate at ports?
Original films like "Megalopolis" struggle to find their footing as studios chase sure bets
Original films like "Megalopolis" struggle to find their footing as studios chase sure bets
How the relationship between government and economy has changed since "The Great Society"
Breaking Ground
How the relationship between government and economy has changed since "The Great Society"
Why companies spend all that campaign donation money
Election 2024
Why companies spend all that campaign donation money