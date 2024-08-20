Election 2024Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Survey suggests consumers are waiting for Fed rate decision before next big financial move

Daniel Ackerman Aug 20, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Roughly a quarter of NerdWallet survey respondents reported that they're waiting to buy a car until the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Survey suggests consumers are waiting for Fed rate decision before next big financial move

Daniel Ackerman Aug 20, 2024
Heard on:
Roughly a quarter of NerdWallet survey respondents reported that they're waiting to buy a car until the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates. Scott Olson/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Turns out, most of us are waiting on the Federal Reserve for something or other. A survey conducted by NerdWallet found 61% of respondents are planning a significant financial action once the Fed cuts interest rates‚ and that could happen as soon as next month.

Nearly a quarter of respondents said they plan to buy a car when the Fed cuts rates; others said they’ll open a new credit card or refinance a loan.

About all this planning around interest rates? “The Fed relies on those kinds of responses,” explained Laura Veldkamp, a finance professor at Columbia.

Because that tapping on the brakes of major financial decisions suggests elevated rates are successfully cooling the economy. The survey found Gen Zers and millennials were more likely than older people to make a financial move post-rate cut.

That tracks, because “younger respondents are more likely to be people who are borrowing, people who are indebted,” Veldkamp said.

And rate cuts mean the cost of borrowing will drop — though maybe not dramatically, according to NerdWallet’s Sara Rathner.

“They can happen quite incrementally, a quarter of a percent at a time,” she said. “And so if you have credit card debt, maybe your debt will go down like $50 for an entire year.”

Still, Rathner said the survey shows people may soon feel ready for that big financial move they’ve been putting off lately.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:19 AM PDT
7:03
3:04 AM PDT
11:17
Aug 19, 2024
10:12
Aug 19, 2024
26:04
Aug 16, 2024
16:02
Aug 15, 2024
2:37
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Do candidates follow through on economic promises if elected?
Election 2024
Do candidates follow through on economic promises if elected?
California governor pushes for homeless crackdown in wake of Supreme Court decision
California governor pushes for homeless crackdown in wake of Supreme Court decision
Mountain hikes, cowboy hats: Why the Fed's Jackson Hole event is the hottest ticket in econ
Mountain hikes, cowboy hats: Why the Fed's Jackson Hole event is the hottest ticket in econ
Kamala Harris to make her economic case at the DNC
Marketplace Morning Report
Kamala Harris to make her economic case at the DNC