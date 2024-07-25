Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Economic Pulse

What pathways to work do immigrants without permanent legal status have?

Erika Soderstrom Jul 25, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
While waiting for legal authorization to work, immigrants who entered the U.S. without legal permission can get work. Manjurul/Getty Images
Economic Pulse

What pathways to work do immigrants without permanent legal status have?

Erika Soderstrom Jul 25, 2024
Heard on:
While waiting for legal authorization to work, immigrants who entered the U.S. without legal permission can get work. Manjurul/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Warning: This piece mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or by visiting 988lifeline.org.

For our Marketplace Economic Pulse series, we’re revisiting the intersection of economics and immigration — specifically, immigrants in the United States without permanent legal status, and their path to finding work.

Sometimes that work is only available under the table, which can run afoul of the law. But there are, in fact, other ways — essentially legal loopholes — for working as an independent contractor or even starting a limited liability company when a work permit isn’t obtainable or is delayed.

Enter: Aliento, an immigrant advocacy nonprofit in Arizona that helps folks navigate all this. Juan Carlos Cisneros Suarez took part in an Aliento educational program, and now he’s a contract worker, despite lacking permanent legal status — and despite a long and difficult journey from Mexico to the United States to college graduation.

“Figuring out the LLC is kind of the next step in, ‘Hey, I’m waiting for my work permit, I have to do something more.’ So I’ll do the LLC, while hopefully my work permit comes in,” he told Marketplace.

Click the audio player above to hear Cisneros Suarez’s story.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Economic Pulse
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:41 AM PDT
6:43
3:07 AM PDT
11:03
4:02 PM PDT
27:20
2:56 PM PDT
14:17
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
$10.24 for a burrito? Here’s why some restaurants don’t round up.
$10.24 for a burrito? Here’s why some restaurants don’t round up.
15 years later, the federal minimum wage is still $7.25 an hour
15 years later, the federal minimum wage is still $7.25 an hour
How the CrowdStrike outage turned Atlanta's airport into a "madhouse"
How the CrowdStrike outage turned Atlanta's airport into a "madhouse"
Tech and media companies are ditching user totals from their growth reports. Why now?
Tech and media companies are ditching user totals from their growth reports. Why now?