H Mart, the country’s largest Asian grocery chain, will soon open its first Utah location in West Jordan. It’s still under construction, but it’s hiring staff for an opening later this year. It’ll join South Salt Lake’s Chinatown Supermarket, which bills itself as Utah’s largest Asian Market.

It’s not only the place for fresh produce and specialty Asian ingredients like lotus root or shrimp-flavored potato chips. There are also bustling restaurants that serve everything from hot pot to sushi.

“I love that it’s like a centralized location for Asian food,” said John Nguyen, who moved to Utah from Virginia about a year and a half ago for work and to be closer to the outdoors. He finds himself at the market “two to three times a week at the minimum.”

He said places like Chinatown Supermarket help him feel more in tune with the community.

“Me being Vietnamese American, I do love coming out here to eat at places like One More Noodle House and the pho place, and going to the grocery shop here to get things that you wouldn’t find at, like, Smith’s or Trader Joe’s.”

You might not think of it, but there’s a good chance the grocery store is one of the places you spend the most time and money outside of your home and work.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, consumers spent an average of 11.3% of their disposable personal income on food in 2022. For a family of four, that can be somewhere between $900 and $1,500 per month.

Today’s grocery stores are also trying to be something else: a meeting place. Stores can offer a space to connect and find nostalgic tastes and smells.

“Having a place like this, it’s fun,” Nguyen said. “It’s just a nice, relaxing area for people to congregate at. It’s familiar. I think it’s the big part of it.”

While online ordering and grocery delivery took off early in the COVID-19 pandemic, industry insiders say people are now coming back to brick-and-mortar supermarkets.

“Certainly, the community plays an important part of it where we’re obviously trying to do things inside the store. They give people a purpose,” said Steve Miner, vice president of store development at Associated Food Stores.

Associated Food Stores run some of Utah’s smaller grocery chains like Macey’s, Dan’s and Fresh Market.

“We call it ‘the rides.’ You know, we’re bringing things back into the store that we feel will bring a gathering place for people in the community,” Miner said.

That gathering place can come in the form of expanded sit-down areas, cafes or even restaurants like those found at Chinatown.

“When I think about going to the grocery store, I know what nights of the week or the weekend, what times of the weekend, I’m likely to see some of my friends and neighbors,” added Tina Murray, corporate affairs manager for Smith’s. The chain is one of Utah’s largest employers and operates under the nationwide Kroger grocery store umbrella.

To her, the grocery store plays an important part in the fabric of each community it serves.

“People come together over food, whether that is in their homes or in restaurants. People come together for food in the grocery stores as well.”