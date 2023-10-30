Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

General Motors and UAW reach tentative contract agreement, potentially ending 6-week strike

Associated Press Oct 30, 2023
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
General Motors and the United Auto Workers union reach a tentative contract agreement, according to an AP source.

The deal follows the pattern set with Ford last week and Jeep maker Stellantis over the weekend.

Those deals will last four years and eight months and include 25% general pay raises and cost of living adjustments. Combined they bring the wage increase to over 30% over the four year and eight month life of the contract.

The person briefed on the matter, who didn’t want to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly aid the deal, was to be announced early Monday.

