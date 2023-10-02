“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

One of the most important aspects of growing a new business? Finding the right location. For Aaron Therol, owner of Typewriter Connection, living and working in Los Angeles has helped his typewriter sales operation thrive.

“Being in Los Angeles, it’s a very creative city,” Therol said. “So the nice thing about that is I always have this steady stream of artists, and it allows me to grow this business in different ways.”

Therol feels that he’s preserving a piece of history. He’s found that many people, including writers, see typewriters as a cure for the complexity of modern technology. For them, it’s a plus that you can’t get distracted by the internet on it — you can’t even rewrite a sentence.

Therol joined Marketplace to talk about how he came to love typewriters and how L.A. has helped his business grow.

Click the audio player above to hear the rest of his story.

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”

Email Address

First Name

Last Name

Zip / Postal Code

Phone

Message

Newsletter Subscription

Sign Me Up



reCAPTCHA helps prevent automated form spam.

The submit button will be disabled until you complete the CAPTCHA.