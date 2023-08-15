For animal shelters, higher temperatures mean higher volume and higher stress
Cities all over the globe are feeling the heat this summer. July is thought to have been Earth’s hottest month on record as ocean temperatures hit triple digits and hot asphalt caused third-degree burns.
When temperatures spike, worker productivity drops. The World Health Organization estimates that, by 2030, increasing heat stress at work will cost 2% of total working hours every year, representing more than $4 trillion annually.
But for many people, taking downtime when it gets hot isn’t an option. For some, in fact, business heats up when temperatures rise.
Laura Hackett is the wildlife biologist and education coordinator at Liberty Wildlife, an animal rescue facility in Phoenix. She joined Marketplace to discuss what the heat means for the animals Liberty works with as well as the economics of the operation.
