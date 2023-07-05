This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Help us pick our next film for “Econ Extra Credit”

The Econ Extra Credit Team Jul 5, 2023
Movie Theater seats in a modern cinema in the United States. LeoPatrizi / Getty Images
Each month, “Econ Extra Credit” picks a film to watch together, and digs deep into the economic takeaways.

What documentary or feature film should we watch next? Let us know by filling out the form below.

EEC: Documentary Studies
Economics lessons, one film at a time.
