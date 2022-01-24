Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Share your story: Have you experienced a health parity violation?

Marketplace Staff Jan 24, 2022
Some people may forgo mental health services because they're too pricey — even with health insurance. PeopleImages/Getty Images

The Department of Labor’s long-awaited parity report shows that mental health treatment is still not on par with physical health services. “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio spoke with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams about the consequences of this continued imbalance.  

Have you or someone you know paid out of pocket for mental or behavioral health treatment that should have been covered by health insurance, or gone without because of the cost? If you’re comfortable doing so, please share your experience by Friday at 5 p.m. EST. You may be contacted by a Marketplace producer who will ask about your experience.

The Department of Labor says people who believe they have been subject to a mental health parity violation can contact one of their Employee Benefits Security Administration benefits advisors for assistance at 1-866-444-3272 or visit https://www.dol.gov/agencies/ebsa/about-ebsa/ask-a-question/ask-ebsa.

