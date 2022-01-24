Share your story: Have you experienced a health parity violation?
Share Now on:
Share your story: Have you experienced a health parity violation?
The Department of Labor’s long-awaited parity report shows that mental health treatment is still not on par with physical health services. “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio spoke with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams about the consequences of this continued imbalance.
Have you or someone you know paid out of pocket for mental or behavioral health treatment that should have been covered by health insurance, or gone without because of the cost? If you’re comfortable doing so, please share your experience by Friday at 5 p.m. EST. You may be contacted by a Marketplace producer who will ask about your experience.
We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.
Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.
In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.
Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.