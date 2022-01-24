The Department of Labor’s long-awaited parity report shows that mental health treatment is still not on par with physical health services. “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio spoke with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams about the consequences of this continued imbalance.

