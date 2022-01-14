Run into more customer service bots lately? Share your experience with Marketplace Tech.
Share Now on:
Run into more customer service bots lately? Share your experience with Marketplace Tech.
With many businesses experiencing staffing shortages, customer service workers are often stretched thin. If you’ve had a recent experience where you ran into more bots or phone trees or automated services than you used to, we’d like to hear about it.
You can leave us a voicemail about your experience and what kind of tech was involved at 802-877-TECH between now and Jan. 21, 2022.
We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.
Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.
In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.
Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.