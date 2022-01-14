Run into more customer service bots lately? Share your experience with Marketplace Tech.

Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Marketplace Staff Jan 14, 2022
Automated customer service has become more common amid the labor shortage. Tero Vesalainen/Getty Images

Automated customer service has become more common amid the labor shortage. Tero Vesalainen/Getty Images

With many businesses experiencing staffing shortages, customer service workers are often stretched thin. If you’ve had a recent experience where you ran into more bots or phone trees or automated services than you used to, we’d like to hear about it.

You can leave us a voicemail about your experience and what kind of tech was involved at 802-877-TECH between now and Jan. 21, 2022.

