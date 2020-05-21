Life on the bottom rung of the rental market during a housing crisis

Amid California’s housing crisis — underscored by a shortage of 3 million units of affordable housing in the state — some low-income tenants say they feel stuck in housing that can be dirty, dangerous and even deadly. Some were living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, people are spending even more time in those homes.

PAMA Management rents housing to tens of thousands of Californians. PAMA’s clientele is made up largely of low-income tenants who represent the bottom rung of the rental market. The company said in a statement it “cares about the communities and people we serve. Providing affordable housing to those who need it is our mission.”

But a review of government documents about PAMA shows the landlord has a long record of violations, and some tenants said they see persistent problems.

