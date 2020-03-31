What sound does a volatile stock market make?

As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked historic stock market volatility in recent weeks, coming on the heels of historic highs.
Maybe you’ve seen the graphs; a steady rise followed by a sharp drop that is now zig-zagging, up and down. That’s what the data looks like. But what might it sound like? Is there a way for us to actually hear how the market has gone from the steady highs of months ago to its current state?
Yes, there is. Thanks to Jordan Wirfs-Brock, an information science Ph.D student at the University of Boulder Colorado. Wirfs-Brock created a 12-second sonification of the stock market from Jan. 2, 2020 to March 27, 2020, where each second represents a week of trading. Using the Dow Jones Industrial Average market data, Wirfs-Brock focused on two metrics: the daily percentage change, to convey volatility and the daily closing price, to convey overall market movement.
Jordan called in from home to give “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal a lesson in how to listen. For a more detailed lesson and explanation of the work behind the sonification, check out this Twitter thread
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Our daily newsletter unpacks what’s happening in the COVID-19 economy and what it means for you.