Trump’s stock market concern could make dealing with COVID-19 tough
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Trump’s stock market concern could make dealing with COVID-19 tough
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
For a president that has touted the stock market’s highs as a sign of his own success, the selloff over fears of COVID-19, the disease caused by a member of the coronavirus family, may not be the greatest news.
“That leaves [President Donald Trump] more vulnerable than most presidents would be if we see a continued sell-off,” said Neil Irwin, a senior economics correspondent for the New York Times, in an interview with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal.
In a recent column, Irwin noted that this focus on Wall Street could lead to issues with the president’s leadership when it comes to dealing with a possible pandemic. He compared the administration to a private company.
“Imagine a company. They have a product that gets people sick, and they have to recall it,” Irwin said. “The question is, what do you want the executive team to be spending their time doing? You don’t want them going on TV and yelling about the stock price. What you want is for them to deal with the problem. … That’s what you want with a private company. The same is true with the government.”
Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.