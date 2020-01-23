The Canadian town of Asbestos is in the middle of a rebrand

Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

What's in a name... when your name is linked to cancer?

Jan 23, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Morning Report
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

When one of the world’s largest asbestos mines closed in Asbestos, Quebec in 2012, it marked an end to more than one hundred years of asbestos mining in the region. The town where it was located has discovered that being named for a material that’s become best known as a carcinogen is a drag on economic development. It’s in the process of changing its name.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Tags in this Story
