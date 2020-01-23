The Canadian town of Asbestos is in the middle of a rebrand

When one of the world’s largest asbestos mines closed in Asbestos, Quebec in 2012, it marked an end to more than one hundred years of asbestos mining in the region. The town where it was located has discovered that being named for a material that’s become best known as a carcinogen is a drag on economic development. It’s in the process of changing its name.

