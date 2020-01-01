Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

What's next for Time's Up?

Jan 1, 2020
Time’s Up is making progress. Slow progress.

Jasmine Garsd Jan 1, 2020
Costume designer Ane Crabtree attends the Costume Designers Guild Awards in February 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for JumpLine

The Time’s Up Movement, against sexual assault and harassment, turns two years old today. It started as part of the #MeToo campaign and in response to sexual assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.  

Weinstein’s trial is slated to start next week. In the meantime, the Time’s Up movement has been busy. Time’s Up’s legal defense fund has raised over $24 million to help vulnerable women. About half of that has been set aside for lawsuits, including some against McDonald’s.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

