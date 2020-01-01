Time’s Up is making progress. Slow progress.

The Time’s Up Movement, against sexual assault and harassment, turns two years old today. It started as part of the #MeToo campaign and in response to sexual assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein’s trial is slated to start next week. In the meantime, the Time’s Up movement has been busy. Time’s Up’s legal defense fund has raised over $24 million to help vulnerable women. About half of that has been set aside for lawsuits, including some against McDonald’s.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Related Stories