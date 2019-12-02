From hiring to navigating the road, “everything about trucking is a math problem”

Trucking is a vital component to many industries. But the transportation industry is struggling to fill nearly 60,000 empty drivers seats, and that struggle poses a threat to businesses and consumers.

Lately the industry is hoping to recruit more female truck drivers. While women comprise nearly half of the labor force, they makeup less than 10% of truck drivers, according to the American Trucking Associations.

Kellylynn McLaughlin, an over-the-road driver and training engineer with Schneider National, is also an ambassador for Women in Trucking, an organization advocating for women in the industry. McLaughlin trains new drivers for her company and spends days on the road, seeing firsthand how many parts of the economy work.

Kellylynn McLaughlin in her truck (Courtesy Kellylynn McLaughlin).