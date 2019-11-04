“The next Steve Jobs might just be named Stephanie.”

The following is an excerpt from “Girls Who Run the World: 31 CEOS Who mean Business” by Diana Kapp, illustrated by Bijou Karman. The book features profiles of female CEOs and founders running some of the most interesting and influential companies today.

Stephanie Lampkin

Founder and chief executive of Blendoor

Her business: A “blind” recruiting app that hides job applicant information (like photo and name) to combat discrimination against women and minorities. The goal is to make hiring fairer, based on merit, not bias.

A weird thing you’ll find on (or in) my desk: An old-school floppy disk that tech media website Recode gave me for being one of the folks they think are awesome.

High school GPA: 4.375.

Worst subject in school: Social studies.

Very first job: Data entry for my mom’s desktop publishing business.

As a kid, what I wanted to be when I grew up: An Olympic skier

My bedtime: One to three a.m.

On my bucket list: Have a baby.

A guilty pleasure: Watching documentaries about Serena Williams over and over.

Favorite candy: Anything dark chocolate and almonds.

Favorite childhood book: Everything Dr. Seuss.

How often I check my bank statement: Twice a month.

Advice I’d give to my 13-year-old self: It’s hard to see the forest for the trees, but in the words of Dory (from “Finding Nemo”), “Just keep swimming, just keep swimming.”

Kara Goldin

Founder and CEO of Hint

Her business: Delish, fruity- tasting bottled water made from fruit oils, with zero chemicals or calories. Just added: fruity sunscreen that is oxybenzone- free (bad chemical) and fruity (of course)!

A weird thing you’ll find on (or in) my desk: A pad of paper. When I really have to remember something, I write it on paper and stuff it in my back pocket.

On my bucket list: Visiting Africa.

A guilty pleasure: Thai massage on Sundays.

Favorite childhood book: James and the Giant Peach.

Drives me crazy: Disorganization.

Working on mastering: Me time.

Worst part of my job: Firing people.

Best part of my job: Developing products and breaking norms in the process.

Advice I’d give to my 13-year-old self: You are smart enough to figure it out.

