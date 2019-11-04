California city experiments with guaranteed income of $500 per month
Stockton is one of two U.S. cities experimenting with the concept of universal basic income; the provision of a fixed, no-strings-attached stipend to all. The city is halfway through an 18-month pilot program, providing $500 a month to 125 people from low-income ZIP codes.
Proponents say it’s a step toward economic equality. According to the first few months of data from the experiment, people spend most of the debit card money on food, home goods and utilities.
