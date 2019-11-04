Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️How We SurviveThe SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace

'Tis the season (for open enrollment)

Nov 4, 2019
Marketplace

California city experiments with guaranteed income of $500 per month

Sammy Caiola Nov 4, 2019
Jovan Bravo, 31, is one of 125 residents of Stockton, CA receiving a $500 monthly stipend from a pilot project testing the concept of universal basic income.
Sammy Caiola

Stockton is one of two U.S. cities experimenting with the concept of universal basic income; the provision of a fixed, no-strings-attached stipend to all. The city is halfway through an 18-month pilot program, providing $500 a month to 125 people from low-income ZIP codes.

Proponents say it’s a step toward economic equality. According to the first few months of data from the experiment, people spend most of the debit card money on food, home goods and utilities.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

