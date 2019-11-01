What is a contraction exactly?

Contraction isn’t an official word in economics, at least not like “recession” is, but it does describe a shrinking of jobs or production. String enough contractions across different sectors together and you’ve got the R-word — recession. The official call is made by the National Bureau of Economic Research’s Business Cycle Dating Committee. It takes into account a “family” of indicators, including sales and industrial production, but the big one is jobs.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.