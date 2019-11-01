What is a contraction exactly?

Contraction isn’t an official word in economics, at least not like “recession” is, but it does describe a shrinking of jobs or production. String enough contractions across different sectors together and you’ve got the R-word — recession. The official call is made by the National Bureau of Economic Research’s Business Cycle Dating Committee. It takes into account a “family” of indicators, including sales and industrial production, but the big one is jobs.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.