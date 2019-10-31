The demise of the power suit

Men’s suits were once a workplace staple, signaling power and promise at the office. But today’s world is much more business-casual, no-jacket-required. Silicon Valley companies definitely did their part to help normalize sweatshirts and jeans in the office. Now, even big banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase and have nixed business formal requirements.
Mark Dent wrote about the fall of the power suit for Vox. He spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about the rise of business-casual dressing and what could make the suit popular again.
Click the audio player above to hear the interview.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.