The demise of the power suit

Men’s suits were once a workplace staple, signaling power and promise at the office. But today’s world is much more business-casual, no-jacket-required. Silicon Valley companies definitely did their part to help normalize sweatshirts and jeans in the office. Now, even big banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase and have nixed business formal requirements.

Mark Dent wrote about the fall of the power suit for Vox. He spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about the rise of business-casual dressing and what could make the suit popular again.

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.