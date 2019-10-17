Featured Now One School, One YearCheck Your Balance ™️How We SurviveThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace Morning Report

Venture capital is no longer where the green tech grows

Oct 17, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace

Under Armour is suiting up for the final frontier

Nancy Marshall-Genzer Oct 17, 2019
Under Armour has designed the space suits to be worn on Virgin Galactic's planned suborbital trips. Above, the removable mission patch, unique to each mission, features the names of each Future Astronaut part of that mission, and an image that blends each individuals' iris to form one.
Under Armour

Virgin Galactic and Under Armour revealed designs Wednesday for the suits passengers will wear on Virgin’s space flights next year. Passengers will pay roughly $250,000 for just a few minutes of weightlessness, but they’ll be able to keep the hi-tech jumpsuit, boots and underwear that help regulate body temperatures.

  • Mission statement patch
  • Country flag patch
  • Push to talk button

Under Armour is the latest company to help clothe space travelers. B.F. Goodrich Co. made the first suits for NASA’s Mercury astronauts. And the Apollo astronauts were outfitted by the International Latex Corporation, which made girdles. Cathleen Lewis, the space suit curator at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, said latex in girdles was perfect for astronauts’ suits.

“They needed to have restraints that would prevent them from ballooning, just blowing up entirely when they were pumped full of air,” she said.

Tencel Luxe, a new, more natural rayon-like filament, is used throughout the liner of the flight suit for maximum cooling and moisture management. (Under Armour)

Under Armour doesn’t sell girdles, but its fabrics wick away sweat and help passengers cope with the extreme heat and cold involved in space travel. Wedbush Securities apparel analyst Christopher Svezia said Under Armour is using the space suit to showcase the extent of its in-house tech.

“The key point here is to highlight product technologies that they use, and will use in future product,” he said.

The space suit isn’t for sale. But Under Armour says pieces of it will be in stores — here on Earth — next year.

Under Armour was inspired by the design of race car drivers’ footwear. (Under Armour)

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

