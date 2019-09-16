Climate change impacts are coming to Big Tech’s doorstep

The tech sector suffers no shortage of big ideas to save the world. But are tech companies prepared to save themselves from climate change impacts? We explore risks of sea level rise at tech campuses as part our our Marketplace Tech series “How We Survive.”
Scientists predict the waters of San Francisco Bay could rise four feet or more by 2100, enough to inundate some famous tech headquarters in SiliconValley. We mapped six of those campuses as today’s sea levels, and at 1 ft., 2 ft., 3 ft. and 4.3 ft. higher. Scroll below to see how Alphabet (parent company of Google), Apple, Cisco, Facebook, Intel and Google may fare. Some will stay high and dry. Others — ahem, Facebook— could end up with soggy servers. That could cost them some Libra.
Deeper blue means deeper water in these maps. And they show only the impacts of baseline sea level rise — high tides and storm surges, not mapped here, would make matters even worse. (Tesla may consider developing more electric boats?)
Maps designed by Dana Amihere. Dan Ackerman and Tony Wagner contributed reporting.
