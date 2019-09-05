Don’t panic, TV binging isn’t ending, but streaming services are experimenting
We’re often told we’re in the age of peak TV, which can actually feel a bit like drowning in content. The amount of choice is only going to increase as new services from Disney, Apple and Warner Media start competing for our eyeballs — and subscription dollars — in the next few months.
Streaming services are having to get inventive with ways to keep us engaged beyond the binge. Netflix is showing episodes of certain shows weekly, or in batches. It says that’s not new — it does it when an international broadcaster is also showing the program.
But streamers are experimenting with ways to draw shows out, let buzz build and keep us subscribed.
