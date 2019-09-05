Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Marketplace Morning Report

How the Facebook breach sheds light on how phone numbers are used today

Sep 5, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Amazon says it plans to donate goods rather than destroy them

Erika Beras Sep 5, 2019
David Ryder / Getty Images

Retailers all face the same conundrum — figure out what people want to buy and have it in stock. Amazon sends stuff — everything from clothes to appliances to toys — to giant warehouses around the country, in anticipation of orders. When newer stuff arrives, the company has huge amounts of inventory that hasn’t sold which ends up trashed. Now, Amazon says it’ll stop destroying the goods in the U.S. and the U.K., and donate them instead.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

