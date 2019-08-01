Does a dip in construction spending indicate an economic slowdown?
Construction spending has been at an all-time high, reaching over $1.3 trillion last year. Over the last few months, that’s slipped a little bit. It could indicate broader economic slowdown, but economists attribute the slippage to too much demand and not enough workers. They see it as a sign that construction may be overheating rather than cooling down.
