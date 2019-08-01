Featured Now Workplace CultureThis Is UncomfortableBrexitHow We Survive

Marketplace

Two more states ban the salary question

Aug 1, 2019
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Does a dip in construction spending indicate an economic slowdown?

Ben Bradford Aug 1, 2019
A worker builds a new home in Phoenix, Arizona in 2013.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Construction spending has been at an all-time high, reaching over $1.3 trillion last year. Over the last few months, that’s slipped a little bit. It could indicate broader economic slowdown, but economists attribute the slippage to too much demand and not enough workers. They see it as a sign that construction may be overheating rather than cooling down.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

