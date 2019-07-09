Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

Marketplace Morning Report

The business of bio-hacking

Jul 9, 2019
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

Brew Hawaii

Jul 8, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

A new museum of economic theory for Paris

Emma Jacobs Jul 9, 2019
One of the exhibitions at Citéco.
ERIC PIERMONT/AFP/Getty Images

A new museum dedicated to an unlikely subject — economics — opened last month in Paris. While many cities have museums attached to their national mints, the Cité de l’Économie, or CitéCo, is designed to teach visitors the basic concepts of economics. It’s run by the central bank of France, occupying a restored mansion that also once served as a bank.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

