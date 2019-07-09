A new museum of economic theory for Paris

A new museum dedicated to an unlikely subject — economics — opened last month in Paris. While many cities have museums attached to their national mints, the Cité de l’Économie, or CitéCo, is designed to teach visitors the basic concepts of economics. It’s run by the central bank of France, occupying a restored mansion that also once served as a bank.

