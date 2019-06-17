Featured Now This Is UncomfortableWorkplace CultureBrains and LossesHow We Survive

Marketplace Morning Report

This Spanish "ghost town" can be yours for $100K

Jun 17, 2019
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
The Uncertain Hour
Marketplace
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Abandoned towns in Spain are selling for as little as $100,000

Lucia Benavides Jun 17, 2019
A man walks through a deserted street in Villacanas, Spain, which was abandoned as the main factory closed in 2012.
Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

More than 4,000 rural towns in Spain are in danger of disappearing as people depart in search of better opportunities in the cities. Now, hundreds of Spanish towns are up for sale for as little as $100,000.

Aldeas Abandonadas (“abandoned villages”) is one of the leading companies in the rural market. Operated like a real estate firm, it works with landowners to market their towns to businesses and individuals who want to live in rural Spain, and then takes a cut of the sales price.

