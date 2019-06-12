The market for renting products has gained much popularity in recent years. Today, consumers can rent nearly anything, from kitchen appliances and furniture, to clothes and outdoor gear. The market is only expected to grow and expand. But what — or who — is driving the expansion?

Behind all this growth is a generation of super-renters who “are pretty much in their late 20s, or early 20s and 30s. And they tend to live in cities, they’re college-educated, and they want nice stuff, but they don’t want to buy it,” said New York Times business reporter Sapna Maheshwari in an interview with Marketplace.

“The reasons that people are renting this kind of stuff vary. But, for the most part, they really want access to nice items — whether it’s furniture or designer clothing. But they don’t want the credit card debt attached to that, and they don’t want to pay full-price for it,” Maheshwari said.

