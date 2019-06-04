Featured Now Workplace CultureThis is UncomfortableHow We SurviveBrains and Losses

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy

The look ahead for China's youth 30 years after Tiananmen

Jun 4, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This is Uncomfortable
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,777 Episodes
Marketplace 3,852 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,560 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 130 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 103 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 24 Episodes
This is Uncomfortable 1 Episodes

FTD files for bankruptcy, will break apart business to survive

Ben Bradford Jun 4, 2019
Share Now on:
Share SHARE
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED EMBED
Mario Tama/Getty Images

FTD was created in 1910, during the age of telegraphy communication, as Florists’ Telegraph Delivery. But while business boomed over wire services and telephone lines in the last century, the company has struggled in the internet age. FTD announced it’s declared bankruptcy and will sell off parts of its business to recover. Analysts say FTD hasn’t quite developed the robust online presence of other flower retailers. Will its newly streamlined operations give it the edge it needs to survive?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Your donation matters…but where does it go?

Kai explains how Marketplace Investors make a difference.

Learn more
Marketplace Tech
The center of the world for venture capital is a single stretch of road
LISTEN
Marketplace Tech
Four women who conquered venture capital and are paying it forward
LISTEN
Marketplace Tech
Why isn't cybersecurity getting more attention?
LISTEN