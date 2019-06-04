FTD was created in 1910, during the age of telegraphy communication, as Florists’ Telegraph Delivery. But while business boomed over wire services and telephone lines in the last century, the company has struggled in the internet age. FTD announced it’s declared bankruptcy and will sell off parts of its business to recover. Analysts say FTD hasn’t quite developed the robust online presence of other flower retailers. Will its newly streamlined operations give it the edge it needs to survive?

