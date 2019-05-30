Featured Now Brains and LossesHow We SurviveI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Stay woke and capitalist

May 30, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,769 Episodes
Marketplace 3,849 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,557 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 130 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 103 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 24 Episodes

Texan advocacy group fighting to recoup unpaid wages

Elizabeth Trovall May 30, 2019
Share Now on:
Share SHARE
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED EMBED
A janitor does some cleaning at the Columbia Mall on July 24, 2017 in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.
DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

American workers lose billions of dollars to wage theft each year — as much as $50 billion in 2016, according to research from the Economic Policy Institute.

In another study, the progressive think-tank found that, in the 10 biggest states, 17% of low-wage workers experience wage theft each year.

Despite its prevalence, wage theft is difficult to investigate and often affects low-wage workers who have few resources to go after their money.

In Houston, one advocacy group is helping immigrant workers get back their unpaid wages. But it’s not an easy process.

Even workers with an official ruling in their favor can wait months, or years, to be compensated. Some may never see a dime of the thousands of dollars owed to them, even after months of trying.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.