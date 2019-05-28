Deal shows profit potential behind the way we pay
Share Now on:
SHARE
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Global Payments is buying Total System Services in a $21.5 billion deal. You have probably never heard of either one of them. You have probably also not taken note of two other multibillion-dollar deals in the payments sphere this year. This goes to show that the way people pay for things has become a way for some companies to make money.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
How We Survive