Can you tell the difference between a $1000 smartphone and a $300 one?

Marketplace

Can you tell the difference between a $1000 smartphone and a $300 one?

May 28, 2019
Deal shows profit potential behind the way we pay

Sabri Ben-Achour May 28, 2019
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Global Payments is buying Total System Services in a $21.5 billion deal. You have probably never heard of either one of them. You have probably also not taken note of two other multibillion-dollar deals in the payments sphere this year. This goes to show that the way people pay for things has become a way for some companies to make money.

