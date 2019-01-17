Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/01/17/business/big-tech-companies-have-affordable-housing-problem/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Microsoft is the latest tech giant to fund affordable housing projects in the white-hot real estate market where they are based. As part of a community building initiative in Seattle, Microsoft is pledging $475 million in low-interest loans to support housing construction projects over three years, with another $25 million marked for homelessness. There has been a move by tech companies to address the lack of affordable housing stock in recent years. With rental costs spiking as much as 50 percent in less than a decade in cities like San Francisco, some say it’s about time these tech companies stepped in to help. But is this the best way to solve the housing problem?

