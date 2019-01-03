Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/01/03/economy/shutdown-delays-release-key-economic-data/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Several government agencies won’t be releasing economic data during the partial government shutdown. The Commerce Department, for example, was scheduled to put out data on construction spending Thursday. New home sales data that was supposed to come out last week was also postponed. The dearth of data could affect the construction business. Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.