Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/04/06/business/what-happens-when-you-sue-federal-government-and-win/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Two years ago, Quartz journalist David Yanofsky sued the federal government over access to data. This week, he won the case. This all started with a story on the number of Brazilians who visit Disney World every year. Yanofsky needed data on who was entering the United States, when, where and why. When he found the numbers, he was told he'd have to pay $173,775 for the documents. That's when he said, "No, thanks." Yanofsky joined Marketplace Weekend's Lizzie O'Leary with an update on his case and what the court's decision could mean for immigration policy.

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.