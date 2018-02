Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/22/wealth-poverty/food-assistance-doesnt-go-far-enough-most-poor-households/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A study out Thursday from the Urban Institute offers a stark portrayal of hunger in America. In 99 percent of counties — virtually the entire country — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP is not fully meeting the needs of the people who rely on it most. SNAP was never intended to provide a family’s entire food budget, but in many households that’s the role it’s taken on.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.