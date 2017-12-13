Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/13/economy/gop-tax-plan-moves-closer-being-done/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

House and Senate negotiators agreed on the framework of the GOP tax bill this morning. We know some things about it. The bill will lower the corporate income tax rate to 21 percent. It will let people deduct some state and local taxes. It will lower the top individual income tax rate. President Donald Trump praised the bill. "This is for the people of middle income, the companies that are going to create jobs," Trump said. "This is for very very special people, the great people of America." We asked experts how they view the bill.

