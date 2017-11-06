- AFP / Stringer/ Getty Images

You can smell it a mile away...

Microwaved fish. Filling the office with the pungent smell of leftovers and filling normally friendly co-workers with rage. Food in the office can cause all kinds of problems, many of them far less straightforward than a simple — "Don't microwave fish at work" rule.

Alison Green of Ask a Manager is joining Marketplace Weekend to talk food in the workplace. What are the rules and guidelines around what you can or can't eat at work? Sharing? Potlucks and parties?

We want to hear your stories and questions about food in the office — including your horror stories, stinky tuna melts included.

Get in touch by emailing us at weekend@marketplace.org (you can send your voice memo messages here, too). You can also leave a comment on Facebook or Twitter, call the Weekend voicemail 1-800-648-5114 or send your comments using the form below.

