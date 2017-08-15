We won't have a Make Me Smart podcast in the feed today, but we will have one tomorrow. We'll be talking with Marketplace correspondent Scott Tong about globalization; we'll hear your thoughts about our bitcoin episode; and we're going to announce our next selection for the Make Me Smart book club. To pass the time, head over to our site. If you're new to the show, you can check out our back episodes. And we've got a post up right now explaining some more about bitcoins and where they came from. That's all today. We'll talk tomorrow.
27.5: Where's my podcast?
