Bitcoin is accepted at this pub in Sydney. - Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

What do you need to know to understand the new language of money? Bitcoin? Blockchain? And Ethereum? Laura Shin, senior editor at Forbes magazine and host of the "Unchained" podcast, makes us smart about cryptocurrency and how it might transform your financial life. To learn even more, read Shin's cover story on Forbes about initial coin offerings — think Kickstarter crossed with digital currency.

Also, we've got a two-part answer to the Make Me Smart question from Maureen Chiquet, former CEO of Chanel, and Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Expedia. Finally, a shoutout to Marketplace digital production assistant Sarah Menendez, who doesn't need wisdom teeth to make us smart.