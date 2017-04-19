You probably already know of 23andMe as the company that will analyze your DNA and then send you back a report on your ancestry. But whether or not you have a little bit of Neanderthal in your family tree is by far not the only thing your DNA can tell you. With new clearances from the Food and Drug Administration, 23andMe can now look at your genetic makeup and tell you your risk for some pretty widespread diseases, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's among them. Kai Ryssdal spoke with 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki about the changing business of genetics.
23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki on the collective power of health data
