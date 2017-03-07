- Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Lyft

Lyft's co-founder and president, John Zimmer, won't mention his company's main competitor by name. Spoiler alert: It's Uber. But he is willing to say, "We've talked about being profitable next year, we feel very confident in that. We even think there's the likely scenario that we will be the first U.S. ride-share player to be profitable, and part of that is because of our focus on the United States."

We've got much more with Zimmer, who along with CEO Logan Green runs the five-year-old ride-sharing company that used to describe itself as "your friend with a car."

Also, President Donald Trump's new revised executive order on immigration — what does it mean for doctors, people at airports, and of course, the U.S. economy?

