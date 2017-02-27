Oscar aftermath, previewing President Donald Trump's budget and how to make your producer crazy. Just another Make Me Smart editorial meeting!

Join us every Monday at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on Facebook for our weekly editorial meeting. We like to hear what you're thinking about. And if you can't join us live, let us know what's on your mind in the comments section. We're always checking in throughout the day.

And be sure to subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, on our site or wherever you get your podcasts.