Reputation matters. Whether it's U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis in Iraq, or Vice President Mike Pence in Brussels, Belgium or Travis Kalanick, CEO of Uber. And that's just the stuff that happened this weekend!

Sallie Krawcheck answers our Make Me Smart question. Krawcheck is the founder and CEO of Ellevest, an investment platform for women. Previously she was the chief financial officer and ran wealth management at Citigroup. Also, she ran Merrill Lynch after it was purchased by Bank of America.

Molly spins a yarn about the protest economy. And a listener makes us smart on what you're really supposed to do if you meet a bear. Hint: Don't run.