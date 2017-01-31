Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/31/business/corner-office-marketplace/peter-kim-and-what-it-takes-run-jeans-company/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Peter Kim's first introduction to the garment industry came after a panicked phone call from his dad during spring break, when Kim was a student at the University of Southern California. The family business was in trouble and Kim needed to help get it back on track. Now, Kim runs a premium denim company he founded, Hudson Jeans. It's based in Los Angeles but the denim comes from Italy and Turkey while much of the manufacturing is now done in Mexico. Kim's paying close attention to what President Donald Trump does next on trade.

