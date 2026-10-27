For this candy store, it's all about the customers

Margaret Reynolds is the owner of Dizzy Cow candy store, a store that caters to local kids in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood. The typical sale is below one dollar.

“I wanted to do something fun for the kids in this neighborhood because I'm across from two large schools and within a mile of like five schools,” Reynolds said. “So I took all my antiques and I made this little old-fashioned general store.”

Reynolds set the store’s hours to accommodate the after-school crowd, and she only takes cash — which, she says, sometimes entails a lesson in U.S. currency for her younger customers.

To listen to Margaret Reynolds’ story, use the audio player above.